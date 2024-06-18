Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.89

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AUY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.89 and traded as high as C$8.08. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$7.89, with a volume of 23,617,779 shares traded.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.89.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Free Report)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.