Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JGH. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,625,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,476,000 after purchasing an additional 58,990 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1,120.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JGH opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

