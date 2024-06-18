ChargePoint Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 128,615 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 312% compared to the average daily volume of 31,200 put options.

ChargePoint Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $698.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,846 shares of company stock worth $102,562 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 660,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in ChargePoint by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 206,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in ChargePoint by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 341,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 93,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.