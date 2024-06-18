Tower Semiconductor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 12,127 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 516% compared to the average volume of 1,968 call options.

Shares of TSEM opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.5% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSEM. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

