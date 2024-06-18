Tower Semiconductor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 12,127 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 516% compared to the average volume of 1,968 call options.
Tower Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of TSEM opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.46.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSEM. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TSEM
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tower Semiconductor
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.