Traders Purchase Large Volume of Best Buy Call Options (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 17,735 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average daily volume of 12,322 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock valued at $170,313,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $103,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 36.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,586,442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $179,680,000 after purchasing an additional 687,556 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11,586.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 686,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after acquiring an additional 680,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 655,750 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

