Futu Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 11,841 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 24% compared to the typical volume of 9,512 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FUTU shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.37.

Futu stock opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.71. Futu has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $81.86.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Futu will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 11,970.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,856 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 597,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 112,497 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,264,000. HCEP Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 109,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 291,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 86,068 shares in the last quarter.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

