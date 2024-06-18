Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,100 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 837,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $241.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 652,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 24,297 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

