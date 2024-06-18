Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,100 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 837,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ ILPT opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $241.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.44%.
About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.
