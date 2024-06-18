Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 17,264 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 195% compared to the average daily volume of 5,845 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.28.

Get Nutrien alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.