Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 6,234 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 262% compared to the average daily volume of 1,723 put options.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $42.88 and a one year high of $98.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.34. The stock has a market cap of $998.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 191.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CL King downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

