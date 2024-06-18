Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,563 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 241% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,337 call options.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $390,438,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 488,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after acquiring an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after acquiring an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,018,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.19.

ALNY opened at $157.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.68. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $218.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

