Analysts Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) PT at $18.78

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.78.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.
NYSE:LSPD opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.35.
Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 18.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $230.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.08 million. Analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
