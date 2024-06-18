PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.97. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $869.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

