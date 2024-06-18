Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $76.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCHW. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,353.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,640 shares of company stock valued at $49,331,005. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.