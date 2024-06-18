RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $226.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $264.00 to $226.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.46.

Shares of RH stock opened at $231.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.10. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that RH will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,636,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in RH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RH by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in RH by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 349,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,877,000 after buying an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,260,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

