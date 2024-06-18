Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $885.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LLY. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $885.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $788.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $721.39. The company has a market cap of $841.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $892.20.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 567,826 shares of company stock worth $475,376,178. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

