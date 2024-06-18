RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $350.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.46.

Get RH alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH opened at $231.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.87 and its 200 day moving average is $274.10. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 over the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,636,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at $38,736,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $31,828,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in RH by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 349,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,877,000 after buying an additional 112,455 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,915,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.