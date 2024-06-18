AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

AXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXS

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $69.63 on Monday. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $52.02 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.15.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $644,553.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.