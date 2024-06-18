Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COGT. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.67.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.60. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $13.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 397,765 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

