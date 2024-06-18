Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $41.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVTE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $1.65 on Monday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at $125,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $96,130.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $36,160.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,700.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,398 shares of company stock worth $2,696,369. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $10,881,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,052,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

