Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $660.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $653.00 to $660.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $518.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $475.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.44. Adobe has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after buying an additional 1,870,307 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $875,592,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $621,179,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

