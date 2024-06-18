Wells Fargo & Company Increases ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $1,185.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASML. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML stock opened at $1,052.47 on Monday. ASML has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,077.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $948.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $888.12.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, analysts predict that ASML will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,767,464,000 after purchasing an additional 105,196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,002,000 after acquiring an additional 121,847 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,028,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

