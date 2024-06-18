EQB (TSE:EQB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $85.98

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$85.98 and traded as high as C$89.98. EQB shares last traded at C$89.69, with a volume of 55,011 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQB shares. CIBC raised their price objective on EQB from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. National Bank Financial lowered EQB from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of EQB in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on EQB from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$104.44.

EQB Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$85.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$86.83. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of C$298.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQB Inc. will post 11.5759669 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

