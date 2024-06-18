Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Given a C$9.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a C$9.00 price objective on Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Snowline Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Snowline Gold in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Snowline Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.80.

Shares of Snowline Gold stock opened at C$5.61 on Monday. Snowline Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.29 and a 52-week high of C$6.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.54. The firm has a market cap of C$882.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Snowline Gold Company Profile

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

