Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLN. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Blackline Safety

(Get Free Report)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

