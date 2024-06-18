Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.54

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.21. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 155,991 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,379,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 329,495 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 480,267 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

