AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.48

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.48 and traded as low as C$1.27. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 27,210 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$2.70 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.24, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

