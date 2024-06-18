The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.62

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.62 and traded as low as $9.47. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 45,430 shares.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 54,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

