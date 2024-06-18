The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.62

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.62 and traded as low as $9.47. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 45,430 shares.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.