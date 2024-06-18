Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.91

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.91 and traded as low as $7.80. Citizens shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 2,124 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of -0.01.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

