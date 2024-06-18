North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.23

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as low as $5.51. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 91,487 shares.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.16%. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 61.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile
North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.
