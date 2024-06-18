North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.23

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as low as $5.51. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 91,487 shares.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.16%. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Free Report ) by 141.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

