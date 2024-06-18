NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.91

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.91 and traded as high as C$16.07. NFI Group shares last traded at C$15.82, with a volume of 218,607 shares traded.

NFI has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Canada raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of C$974.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$955.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.2184143 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NFI Group news, Director Wendy Wai Ting Kei sold 6,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total value of C$78,798.72. In other NFI Group news, Director Richard Paul Davies purchased 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,846.90. Also, Director Wendy Wai Ting Kei sold 6,888 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total transaction of C$78,798.72. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

