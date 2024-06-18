Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ (RIGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 49,223 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,660,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 79,228 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 198,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

