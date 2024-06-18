Viasat’s (VSAT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

VSAT stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. Viasat has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $44.32.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viasat will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,532,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 348,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 68.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 458,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 118,902 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 766,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 115,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $17,511,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

