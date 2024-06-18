Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $4.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $888,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,740,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.