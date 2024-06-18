Needham & Company LLC Boosts Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $20.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZETA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.58.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

