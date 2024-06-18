Owens Corning’s (OC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $187.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.07.

NYSE:OC opened at $177.16 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $184.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,360 shares of company stock worth $2,916,365. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 196.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,424,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Owens Corning by 9.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

