Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Fox Advisors

Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fox Advisors currently has $45.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $38.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock worth $8,450,971. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Corning by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $1,199,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

