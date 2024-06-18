Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

VLTO has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.00.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $100.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Veralto has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $102.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

