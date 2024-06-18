Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in a report issued on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.81.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Shares of EXK opened at $3.65 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $896.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.