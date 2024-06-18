Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in a report issued on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.
EXK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.81.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Trading Up 2.2 %
Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Silver
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.