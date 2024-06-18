Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PTGX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $32.47 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $707,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,558,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $30,985.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,162.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 25,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $707,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,558,892.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,386. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $69,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 74.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.