Kroger (NYSE:KR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of KR opened at $51.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 4,810.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after purchasing an additional 556,266 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after buying an additional 261,368 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

