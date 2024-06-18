Zscaler’s (ZS) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ZS stock opened at $184.38 on Monday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -359.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

