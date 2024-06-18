Zscaler’s (ZS) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2024

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $184.38 on Monday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -359.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.