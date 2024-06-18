Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Given New $145.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.14.

JBL opened at $124.48 on Monday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $100.18 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.97. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,877 shares of company stock worth $3,519,883 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Jabil by 3.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Jabil by 46.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 322,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 101,869 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Jabil by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

