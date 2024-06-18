Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATNM has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.60.

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $236.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.12. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 82,113 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 62,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

