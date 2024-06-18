Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

C has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.84.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $60.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $867,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,867 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $2,109,120,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $253,286,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

