BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.11

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and traded as high as $19.74. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 93,083 shares.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
