BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.11

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and traded as high as $19.74. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 93,083 shares.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

