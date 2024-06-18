Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $63.48

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.48 and traded as high as $63.50. Truxton shares last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands.

Truxton Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $184.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.12.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter.

Truxton Cuts Dividend

Truxton Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Truxton’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

