Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Short Interest Update

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,400 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IMKTA opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.67. Ingles Markets has a 52-week low of $67.10 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average of $77.92.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,500. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 25.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

