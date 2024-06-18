Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.00. Contango Ore shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 85,378 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Contango Ore in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark assumed coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price objective on shares of Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $1.00. On average, equities research analysts expect that Contango Ore, Inc. will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 6,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $123,629.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Contango Ore news, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $60,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 6,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $123,629.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,283.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,219 shares of company stock valued at $410,999. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTGO. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

