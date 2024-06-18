Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.10

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.10 and traded as high as C$18.11. Interfor shares last traded at C$18.04, with a volume of 144,578 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IFP shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.00.

Interfor Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$928.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.64.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$813.20 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interfor

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.16 per share, with a total value of C$100,037.91. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

