Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Up 6.3% in May

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,100 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 450,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,269,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in Credicorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 2,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.73.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $156.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $180.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.89.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $9.4084 per share. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.72%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

